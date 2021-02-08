Socially distance chapel not a problem at BCF

There are so many things that make The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville an incredible place for continued education and spiritual growth. One of those is the inspirational chapel services held every Monday at 9:30 a.m. CST. To maintain social distancing, keeping the faculty, students, and staff safe, BCF has shifted the regular chapel services to the large BCF Wellness Center located on the Graceville campus. The chairs have been positioned 6 ft. apart, students are wearing masks, and hand sanitizer is located in the entranceway. In spite of the challenges that COVID-19 has brought to the campus, the AV Team and Music and Worship Division have gone above and beyond to provide some beautiful praise and worship experiences in the new location as well as the exceptional preaching arranged through the President’s Office. BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen has not only preached in the socially distanced Wellness Center but is utilizing the exceptional preaching abilities found in his professors and staff to complete the chapel schedule for the spring semester.

During the first week of chapel, Kinchen made a point to greet both new and returning students in the new “chapel environment” and shared from his heart from 2 Kings 6:7-8 about viewing the times we are living through the Gospel lens. Using the illustration from an optometrist visit, Kinchen challenged the student body, faculty, and staff to look at the current situation and determine which lens they plan to look through. He asked the question, “Which lens is better? This one or that one? Gospel or worldly? Prayerfully we will look at the positive with all the great potential for sharing the Gospel message during this time.”

In addition to the exciting first few weeks of chapel with BCF President Kinchen, a list of all of the chapel speakers can be found on the school’s website at www.baptistcollege.edu. Although chapel services are not currently open to the public, BCF invites the community to watch via Facebook live (www.facebook.com/baptistcollege) or on Vimeo. Chapel speakers include BCF Professors and staff serving at the college. For more information, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.