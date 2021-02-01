Snell obit

Mrs. Gloria Jean Snell, age 69, of Jacob City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2021 in Marianna, Florida.

She is survived by her mother, Hattie Mullins of Jacob City, Florida; children: Latrell Snell of Lakeland, Florida, Marcus Snell of Lakeland, Florida, Keon Snell (Anita) of Cottondale, Lynetta Jones (Keith) of Lakeland, Florida, Regina Brooks of Campbellton, Florida, Ashley Garrett (Samuel) of Greenwood, Florida and Shavett Snell of Chipley, Florida; twenty-four grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; brothers: Wallace Armstrong of Jacob City, Florida and Charles McCray (Rose) of Tampa, Florida; sisters: Rinie Baker and Fatina Mullins both of Lakeland, Florida and Sonjia Mullins of Cottondale, Florida; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Public visitation, with walk-through only visitation, will be Friday, February 5, 2021 from 5-6 PM in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida.

A celebration of life will begin at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 6, 2021, from the Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, in Jacob City, Florida with the Reverend D. Franklin officiating under the Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.