Sneads man arrested on burglary charges

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a residence in the Grand Ridge community on Wednesday, March 10, at approximately 7:28 a.m. The caller advised a black male with dreads exited a family member’s residence carrying several firearms and left in a gray Chevrolet Malibu west on Highway 90. It was also reported that a small child was in the back seat.

Deputies immediately began looking for the vehicle on multiple roadways. At approximately 7:40 a.m., a responding deputy observed the vehicle traveling west on Highway 90 near Bridge Creek Road. A traffic stop was successfully conducted at a business near Merritt’s Mill Pond.

The driver, later identified as Allen Lamar Johnson, Jr. was detained and two small children were safely located, moving freely within the back seat of the vehicle, unrestrained. Probable cause to search the vehicle was established and several firearms and a crowbar were located in the trunk of the vehicle. Additionally, a loaded handgun was discovered concealed underneath the driver’s seat. Johnson did not possess a Concealed Weapons Permit. Information was later gathered that Johnson was on conditional release in reference to charges of carrying a concealed firearm in January 2021. During the investigation it was also determined that the two minor children were present inside the vehicle during the commission of the burglary. Johnson was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility to await first appearance.

Sheriff Edenfield and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are committed to ensuring the communities’ safety and will work tirelessly to achieve this goal.

Arrested: Allen Lamar Johnson, Jr., 21 Years Old, Sneads, FL

Charges:

Grand Theft of a Firearm

Burglary of a Dwelling While Armed

Possession of Burglary Tools

Carrying a Concealed Firearm

Neglect of a Child