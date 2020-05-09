Smith obit

Ms. Sandra Kay McCall Smith, age 62, of Vernon, Florida passed away May 8, 2020 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

She was born January 15, 1958 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kay was preceded in death by her father, Daniel Rogers McCall.

Kay is survived by her mother, Mary Sue McCall of Vernon, Fl; one daughter, Kristen Hammond Hayes and husband Chris of Nashville, TN; two sisters, Donna West and husband Dave of Hollywood, AL and Teresa Sims and husband Mark of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Walker Hayes, Cauley Hayes and Keller Hayes; two nephews, Brad West and Chad West and wife Laura.

A celebration of life will be held 10:00 AM Monday, May 11, 2020, at The Majestic Oaks, 3351 Mallory Road, Vernon, Florida. Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made Emerald Coast Hospice, 401 East 23rd Street C, Panama City, FL 32405 or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, www.diabetes.org.