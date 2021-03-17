Sleeping at gas pumps results in drug charges

While on patrol, approximately 6:10 a.m. on March 16th, a deputy made a brief stop at a local convenience store. He was immediately approached by a gentleman informing him a vehicle had been parked at the gas pumps for almost an hour. The deputy conducted a welfare check and made contact with the driver, later identified as, 27-year-old, Charles Howard Vincent of Chipley. As the deputy asked for Vincent’s license, he ignored the request, began exiting the vehicle and attempting to enter the store.

Dispatch advised Vincent was on Drug Offender Probation at which time the deputy ask to conduct a pat down search and Vincent agreed. Vincent was asked to empty his pockets and complied but conveniently left behind a small baggy which contained a crystal substance. As the deputy retrieved the baggy, Vincent grabbed it and attempted to swallow it. The deputy made efforts to salvage the evidence and Vincent began resisting. Vincent was then taken into custody. The deputy later confirmed the crystal substance was methamphetamine after obtaining a positive field test.

Vincent was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting an officer without violence.

