Slater obit

Harli Jade Slater, 19 of Graceville passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center following an extended illness.

Harli was born March 19, 2001 in Marianna, Florida. She was loved and adored by all who knew her and will be truly missed.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Brian Taylor and Bro. Darryl Messer officiating. Burial will follow in Damascus Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home 9 a.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Margie Slater and one brother Clay Slater.

She is survived by her parents Lucas and Kelli Gardner Slater, Graceville; maternal grandparents Jack and Debra Gardner, Graceville; paternal grandfather Glenn Slater; paternal great grandmother Carol Hendrix, Lake City, FL; two brothers Seth Slater, Rider Slater; one sister Alexis Slater; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.