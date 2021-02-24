Slack obit

In humble submission to the will of God, we respectfully announce the earthly transition of Mrs. Katie Mae (Blackmon) Slack on February 20, 2021 in the Morton Plant Hospital of Clearwater, FL. She was graced with 89 years of life and the beloved matriarch of four beautiful generations.

Katie was blessed with the breath of life on March 17, 1931 to the late Lizzie Blackmon and Peter Gray, Sr. in Jackson County, FL. Being raised in a Christin home, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior and at an early age joined the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church where she remained a faithfully member until her relocation to Clearwater, FL to reside with her daughters. Katie served the Lord & her church diligently on the usher board, mission dept., and would sing in the choir on Sunday mornings. She was also a member of the Order of Easter Star and Christian Band of Benevolence.

Katie worked many jobs during her lifetime but enjoyed being a caregiver more than anything. She wore many hats in the community and would always be willing to lend a helping hand or give encouraging words with a smile; striving daily to live a life that would be pleasing to her Heavenly Father.

One of the happiest moments in her life was being united in Holy Matrimony to Willie Carsen Slack, Sr. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. Along with her husband and parents, Katie was welcomed into eternity by her son: Tony Slack; great-grandchild: Kesia Kearse; sisters: Gussie, Jessie, Dorothy, Izeola, and Patsey; and six brothers: Henry, Joe, Douglas, Christopher, King David, & A.C.

She leaves to cherish her memories and to carry on her legacy nine loving children: Joyce Rhynes of Coco, FL, Betty Belcher-Bouknight of Clearwater, FL, Willie C. Slack, Jr., of Chipley, FL, Corinne (Kevin) Jacksen, Regina Slack, both of Clearwater, FL, Reginald Slack of Norfolk, VA, Katrina Sabbides of Clearwater, FL, Carey (Estoria) Slack of Graceville, FL, and Garey Slack of Donaldsonville, GA; 24 grandchildren: Terence (Jammie), Natascha (Donnie), Lorenza, Jershana, Oscar (Greta), Lisa (Mathew), Carlos, Carla (Mack), Sean, Sedrick (Kelly), Tarita, Shankena, Sophia, Sylvia, Carsen, Matthew, Shanae, Ariya, Kendra (Carl), Kayla, Melvin, Darius, Jamar (Rachel), and Ja’Miya; 51 great-grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Service of Love & Celebration was held 11 AM CST, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from the sanctuary of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, FL with pastor, Rev. Tony Davis, and Rev. Luther V. Farmer, officiating. Committal Service followed in the Northside Cemetery of Chipley, FL with the ministry of comfort by Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, FL.

In consideration of public health and safety, the wearing of a facial mask/covering was required to attend the Public Viewing and Celebration of Life. Temperature checks were given at the door of the church on Tuesday prior to admittance. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.cooperfhchipley.com.