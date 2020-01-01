Sinclair obit

Mr. Floyd Thomas Sinclair, age 91, Marianna, Florida, went home to be with Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

He was a native of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and worked for the Cook County School System as a salesman.

He was the son of the late Thomas Morgan and Margarett Guthrie Sinclair.

He is locally survived by his son, Thomas Morgan Sinclair II and his wife, Debbie of Marianna, Florida; a granddaughter: Terra White and her husband Steve; two grandsons: Ian and Joel; other relatives and friends.

A private service will be held by the family under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.