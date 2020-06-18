Simpson obit

River Shae Simpson, age 4 of Caryville, Florida passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

She was born on Monday, December 7, 2015 in Marianna, Florida. She was the daughter of Stephen Simpson and Caitlyn Pate Crutchfield and husband Brad.

In addition to her parents, River is survived by her stepbrother, Seth Crutchfield, stepsister, Madalyn Crutchfield, grandfather, Jr. Simpson of Bonifay, FL, grandmothers, Karen Riley of Barnwell, SC and Kelly Stephens of Bonifay, FL, great grandparents, Bill and Annie Mae Pate of Caryville, FL and Robert and Sargie Harrell of Graceville, FL, aunt Cassie McGlamery of Bonifay, FL, uncles, Eli McGlamery of Bonifay, FL and Tyler Simpson of Bonifay, FL and numerous other great aunts and uncles.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020 at New Smyrna Assembly of God in Bonifay, FL with the Rev. Larry Palmer officiating. Interment will be in Caryville Cemetery, Caryville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, June 19, 2020, at New Smyrna Assembly of God.