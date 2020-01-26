Simmons obit

Mr. Alfred Theodore Simmons, Sr., age 78, born May 13, 1941 in Panama City, Florida to Harmon Leroy and Annie Jahazel Cook Simmons passed from this life at his home January 24, 2020.

In addition to his parents, Theodore was preceded in death by three sisters, Betty (Alfred) Brahier, Beatrice Simmons, Joann (Thomas) Bell and three brothers, James Simmons, Billy Simmons and Charles Simmons.

Theodore is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn J. Simmons; his children, Renea (Joey) McKenzie, Kimberly (Scott) Register, Ted Simmons, Jr.; six grandchildren, Ashley (Jeremy) Solomon, Lauren (JR) Schultz, Morgan McKenzie (Gage Brannon), Ethan Register, Megan McDonnell and Hayden Simmons; two great-grandchildren, Evan Solomon and Ella Solomon; a sister, Mary Sue (John) Brinkman; a sister-in-love, Orie Simmons; numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church with Rev. Preston Haddock, Rev. Gary Taylor and Rev. John Chance officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Grove Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 PM at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church.