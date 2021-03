James “Ronnie” Sikes, 78, went peacefully home to Jesus March 1, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ruth Sikes; son, James DeMoss and wife, Kelly; daughters, Susan Dugan and husband, Todd, Cynthia Jones; brother, John L. Sikes; sister, Beverly Arrington; seven grandchildren and four great-grand children.

Memorial services will be 11AM March 6, 2021 at Caverns Road Church of Christ. James & Sikes Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.