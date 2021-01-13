Shropshire obit

Mr. Flemmie Shropshire, Sr., age 77, of Jacob City, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital in Blountstown, Florida.

Mr. Shropshire was born on April 29, 1943 in Jackson, Mississippi.

He is survived by his three sons: Cornelius Shropshire of Everett, Washington, Flemmie Shropshire, Jr., and Flemmie Shropshire both of Miami, Florida; a brother, Herman Shropshire of Jackson, Mississippi; sisters and brothers-in-law: Irene and Hubert Pyles and Lucy and Michael Pittman and Arthur Daniels all of Jacob City, Florida, Henry White and Fletcher White both of Phoenix, Arizona; eighteen grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Memorialization will be by cremation under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.