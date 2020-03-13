Shouppe obit

Louise Shouppe, age 98 of Graceville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley.

Louise was born on November 6, 1921 in Jackson County, Florida to Jonathan Brown and Emma Miller. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, she worked as an inspector for the Gold Kist Peanut Company and was a member of New Hope Assembly of God.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Walter Roland Shouppe; parents: Jonathan and Emma Brown; brothers: Leroy Brown, Johnny Brown; sisters: Cleo Slater, Bonnie Condrey, Imogene Blauser, Lorita Scurlock.

She is survived by her daughter: Linda Spencer and husband Virgil of Graceville, FL; grandchildren: Vince Spencer and wife Stacia of Chipley, FL, Brandon Spencer and wife Becky of Chipley, FL; 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 3 PM on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at New Life Fellowship in Chipley, Florida, with grandsons Vince and Brandon Spencer officiating. A private interment will follow at New Hope Assembly of God cemetery in Graceville, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation one-hour prior to the service at New Life Fellowship: 695 5th Street, Chipley, FL 32428.