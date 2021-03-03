Shooting incident – attempted homicide

On Wednesday, March 3, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received information from Houston County about a shooting incident involving a resident of Jackson County. JCSO deployed resources throughout the county in an effort to locate the suspect and the crime scene.

The investigation revealed the incident took place at 2754 Highway 2 near Campbellton. JCSO’s aviation unit located the suspect’s vehicle in southern Houston County, abandoned.

While attempting to track the suspect in the area of the abandoned vehicle, JCSO received word the suspect had turned himself in to law enforcement at the Marianna Police Department. He was identified as Jeffrey Jerome Edenfield.

JCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division executed a search warrant at the suspect’s residence where evidence of a shooting was discovered. Also, discovered were methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, firearms, and ammunition. This evidence was collected by JCSO investigators.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Houston County to seek medical treatment for a gunshot wound. His condition is unknown at this time.

Sheriff Edenfield would like to thank the many law enforcement partners that assisted JCSO to include the Houston County Sheriff’s Department, Dothan Police Department, Cottonwood Police Department, and the Marianna Police Department and the Department of Financial Services, Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives Investigations.

Arrestee: Jeffrey Jerome Edenfield, 57 YOA

Charges: Attempted Homicide; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Paraphernalia.

This is an ongoing investigation.