Shooting in Vernon

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 2668 Lazy Bone Drive in Vernon.

On April 29, 2020, at 5:37 pm, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services were dispatched to a report of an adult male gunshot victim at the residence on Lazy Bone Drive in Vernon. The female, Brandy Landers, stated that she had shot her husband, Christopher Landers. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male subject with a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies administered first aid while awaiting medics to transport the victim to the hospital, where the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Information developed during the investigation and interview, show that this occurrence is a domestic-related incident. At the time of this press release, investigators are still actively pursuing all leads in the case. Investigators continue to gather evidence and are speaking with family and neighbors to determine the events leading to the incident.