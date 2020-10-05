Shooting in Sunny Hills leaves one injured

Two teens are in custody following a shooting in the Sunny Hills Community.

Washington County Communications Center received a call late Thursday afternoon, immediately dispatching deputies to a man who had just been shot. Once on scene, deputies found the victim, 18-year-old, Tyler Austin Bell, of Panama City, FL, covered in blood and holding the back of his head.

After an interview with Bell it was determined he was to meet others in a secluded area in the Sunny Hills Community to buy and sell drugs. As Bell exited the vehicle, he was shot by 16-year-old, Wesley Charles Ehrie of Chipley. Bell was able to flee the scene and retreat to a nearby residence where 911 was contacted.

Investigators quickly learned that, 16-year-old, Andrew Dylan Terry, also of Chipley, was an accomplice in the scheme to lure Bell to the location of the transaction.

Ehrie was taken into custody and charged with burglary and attempted murder.

Terry was also taken into custody and charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Both have been booked into the Washington County Jail. More charges are pending further investigation.