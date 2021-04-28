Shiyou-Woodard to deliver keynote address

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity announced Monday that Julie Shiyou-Woodard, president and CEO of SmartHome America, will deliver a keynote address on May 6 at the inaugural Women Build Advocacy Luncheon, to be held at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley.

Shiyou-Woodard serves in a pivotal role for a national, not for profit whose mission is to build resilient and sustainable communities, often by providing homeowners with information useful for reducing insurance costs and mitigating damage from severe storms and floods. She has developed and managed environmental and hazard mitigation funding and projects in collaboration with federal, state, and local agencies throughout her career.

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build event is part of a national initiative that empowers women to help families build strength, stability, and independence, this program spotlights the homeownership challenges faced by women and addresses its issues by bringing women together and igniting our collective power. Women Build is a haven for women to learn, practice and excel, no matter what their skill levels. This year will be the first time the organization has hosted an advocacy luncheon, a unique forum to share our passion for affordable, accessible housing with the community through fellowship and education.

“Chipola Habitat takes pride in building beyond-code and implementing measures that provide lifelong affordability for our homeowners,” said Carmen D. Smith, Executive Director of Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity. “I am so excited to have Julie and Alex from Smart Home America come share with us how very important quality, climate resilient residential construction is to ensure sustainable communities. At Habitat, we’re building stronger and better. We define affordability by the measure of long-term benefits, not simply the cost of construction. It is the goal of this advocacy luncheon to showcase what we build, why we build the way we do, and who we do it with.”

Women Build provides an opportunity for women, who are often the backbone that supports strong communities, to unite and leverage their influence, expertise, advocacy, and social networking. The 2021 Women Build Advocacy Luncheon will take place at 12 p.m. on May 6th and the Build Day will be hosted at the Chipola Street Development in Marianna at 7:30 a.m. on May 7th.

To register or learn more about the 2021 Women Build, visit the website at www.chipolahabitat.org, follow them on Twitter at twitter.com/ChipolaHabitat or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/ChipolaHabitat. Media wishing to attend should contact Tamara Dourney at resourcedevelopment@chipolahabitat.org or 850-482-2187, extension 103.