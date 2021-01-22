Shiver obit

Ms. Mary ‘Dimples’ Joyce Shiver, age 72, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 17, 2021 at her home.

She was born May 9, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late John Edward Slimon and Virginia Mae Waller Slimon.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Shiver was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip ‘Shorty’ Shiver and four brothers, Russ, Mark, Sketter, and Gordon.

Ms. Shiver is survived by two daughters, Yolanda Dunaway and husband Fred of Bonifay, FL and Elizabeth Shiver of Bonifay, FL: one son, Phillip Shiver of Perry, FL; one brother, Edward Slimon of OH; eight grandchildren, Danielle Dawson, Amelia Osborne, Jenny Davidson, Phillip Shiver, Fred Dunaway, Angela Dunaway, Shayla Metheney, and Michael Shiver; ten great-grandchildren, Makyla, Mya, Aleigha, Ashlianna, Skilanna, Bryan, Christopher, Devin, Owen, and Paisley; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.