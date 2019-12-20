Shirley obit

James Earl Shirley of Panama City Beach, Florida and Dothan, Alabama passed away on December 19, 2019. He was 84.

James was born on March 8, 1935 in Houston County. He attended Dothan High and was an Auburn graduate. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He is the retired owner of S&S Construction with residential and commercial properties in Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Survivors include his son: Danny Shirley and wife Lisa of Panama City Beach, Florida; sister: Carol Merritt of Ashford, Alabama; grandchildren: Roman Shirley, Dayton Shirley. Cypress, all of Panama City Beach, Florida.

James was preceded in death by his wife, India Myrle Cook Shirley.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.