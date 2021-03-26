Shipes arrested for violation of probation

On June 10th, 2020, registered sexual offender Jonathan Adam Shipes was placed on probation for residing within 1000 feet of a child care facility, park, playground, or school, while being a registered sex offender. In January of 2021 Shipes was found to be in violation of the stipulations of his probation and a warrant was issued for his arrest, but his whereabouts were unknown.

His case was submitted by a U.S. Marshal Service Task Force Officer assigned to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for adoption. As a result, Shipes was located in Bay County and arrested. He was extradited back to Jackson County to face charges on March 24th, 2021.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield extends his sincere gratitude to the U.S. Marshal Service Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in bringing this individual to justice. It is among the highest priority of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to protect our most vulnerable citizens through proactive investigative and enforcement techniques.

Jonathan Adam Shipes, Male 28 Years of Age, Graceville Florida: Violation of Probation for Sex Offender Residing Within 1000’ of a Child Care Facility, Park, Playground, or School