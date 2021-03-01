Shields obit

Harold G. Shields, age 74 of Chipley, passed from this life on February 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Harold was born on August 20, 1946 in Bonifay, Florida to Grady Melvin Shields and Gladys Windham Shields. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and worked as a plumber with Middlebrooks Plumbing and Electric for many years. Harold loved people and it was said that he never met a stranger. When his health permitted he attended Northside Assembly of God Church in Bonifay, Florida. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors fishing, hunting, and gardening. Harold also enjoyed watching wrestling as well as his favorite western movies.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Grady and Gladys Shields; brothers: JC Shields, JR Shields; sisters: Louise Shields, Dorothy Hollopeter, Linda Shields.

He is survived by his daughter: Sheila “Monkey” Sirmon and husband George of Bonifay, Florida; two sons: Jessie “Rooster” Shields and Jimmy “Rooster” Shields both of Jacksonville, Florida; his companion of 18+ years: Lenda “Beedy”Justice of Bonifay, Florida and her children Melinda Hobby and Jesse Justice; sister: Margaret Fulford of Hartford, Alabama; mother of his children: Sharon Shields; grandchildren: Noah “Buckshot” Sirmon, Brelen Carter Shields and his mother Jessica “Frog” Carter; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.

Funeral service will be held 11AM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Northside Assembly of God Church in Bonifay, Florida with Pastor Ed Bell officiating. Interment will follow in New Smyrna Assembly of God Cemetery in Bonifay, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.