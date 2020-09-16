A shelter of last resort will be open for Washington County residents at 680 2nd Street in Chipley beginning this evening at 6:30 PM, Wednesday, September 16, 2020. This shelter is not ARC certified and is not pet friendly. With COVID-19 concerns, we encourage residents to consider alternatives to this option. Shared spaces and crowded conditions can increase the COVID-19 transmission risk. Staying in a hotel or with friends or family in an area where impacts are not expected are good options. Meals and cots will not be provided and there are no shower accommodations.