Sheesley obit

Patricia Ann Sheesley, 73, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her residence.

A native of Maryland, Patricia retired from the U.S. Post Office before moving to Marianna, where she had lived for the last ten years.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Bruce and Virginia Snowden and her brother, Michael Marker.

Survivors include her friends, Ricky, Kristi, and Trevor Brogdon and Levi and Amber Schreffler (children, Ella and Levi) of Marianna, John and Wanda Mickel (children, Hailey, Alexis, and Jordan) of Greenwood.

Graveside funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with Reverend Kevin Yoder officiating, Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.