Tristen Davis Shaw, 17, of Cottondale, FL, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Tristen was born on May 8, 2003 in Panama City, FL, to Shaun and Amanda Shaw. He enjoyed being in the outdoors hunting, fishing, and loved riding his dirt bike. Tristen especially loved playing ball with his brother and sister and making his friends and family laugh. He was the most loving and outgoing person. He was much more than the best son a father could ask for, he was also my best friend and made me so proud of the young man he was becoming. He was the life of the party. Tristen thought it was his job to make everyone happy and was the best brother to his little brother and sister.

He is survived by his parents, Shaun and Amanda Shaw; brother, Lane Shaw; and sister, Ashlynn Shaw all of Cottondale; grandparents, Chris and Brenda Yon of Cottondale, Felicity Moss of Hayesville, NC, Dean Moss of Van Vleck, TX, Michael and Lisa Shaw of Grand Ridge; aunt, Cassey Alford (Caz) of Sneads; uncle, Shawn Moss (Wendy) of Arcadia, FL; and cousins, Haley and Jaxson.

The funeral services for Tristen Davis Shaw and Seth Obert Corbin will be 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Reverend Brian Braxton officiating. Interment for Tristen and Seth will follow in Sapp Holiness Church Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, plants will be accepted or donations may be made to Peoples South Bank in the name of John and Nichole Corbin or Shaun and Amanda Shaw.