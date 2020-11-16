Shady Grove Baptist Church packs Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes

Shady Grove Baptist Church in north Holmes County stretched themselves and packed 287 Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes last year. Their goal had been 150.

All of this year they have purchased for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes and packed in small groups all through the pandemic. The results of their faith was lived out in an increase in Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes this year.

And quite an increase God gave them! They packed 811 Gospel Opportunities and have already begun packing for next year. They hope that this will encourage other churches and groups to pack shoeboxes.