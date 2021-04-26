Sewell graduates from Florida A&M

Nicole Willis Sewell, 2012 Graceville (FL) High School graduate and class valedictorian, has received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Florida A & M University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health. In commencement exercises held Saturday, April 24, Nicole graduated with magna cum laude academic honor.

She previously earned a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science, magna cum laude, from Troy University in 2017 and an Associate of Arts, summa cum laude, from Gulf Coast State College in 2014, having made the honor roll each semester, as well as the President’s and Chancellor’s Lists.

Nicole is employed by Winn Dixie Pharmacy. She is the daughter of Rufus Willis, Jr., and Teresa Willis and wife of Cody Sewell, all of Graceville.