Severe weather possible

Briefing from Washington County Emergency Management … 

Bottom Line:

A strong cold front is expected to move through the Tri-State region Thursday bringing with it the possibility of severe weather, including damaging wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes. SPC has outlooked our area with a marginal risk for severe weather late Wednesday night into Thursday. Very cold temperatures are expected behind the front Thursday night through Saturday morning.

Overview:

A line of thunderstorms will move through Thursday. Isolated damaging straight-line winds up to 60 mph will be possible. A couple of brief tornadoes embedded or ahead of the line will also be possible.

Behind the front, breezy conditions will linger through the day Thursday with sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. The coldest temperatures will be Friday and Friday night with highs Friday in the 40s. Lows Friday night will be in the 20s.

