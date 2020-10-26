Senate’s Approval of U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. (Florida-02) released a statement following the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“Amy Coney Barrett has a strong record in protecting the right to life and our Constitution. She will serve as a positive role model for this country, not only as an experienced and exceptional jurist, but also as a dedicated parent. I’m pleased to see that my colleagues in the Senate agree. Amy Coney Barrett is the right choice for the U.S. Supreme Court and I’m confident that we will see great things come from her during her time as a Supreme Court Justice.”