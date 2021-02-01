Sellers obit

Charles Earl (Scooter) Sellers, 64, of Scottdale, GA, passed from this earthly life on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Scooter was born November 22, 1956 in Lucedale, MS, to Charles Eugene and Bessie Lawrence Sellers. He joined the Navy right out of high school and served his country for six years, prior to working in the high-tech world of computers for many years. In 1995 his long-held dream of having a job that was “fun” came to fruition when he opened Undersea Adventures in Atlanta, GA. He was able to travel all over the world and was mentor, teacher and good friend to many. Scooter enjoyed life and loved people. As a friend and former student aptly describes him … “his passing leaves a hole in the universe.”

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Anne Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Sellers of Scottdale, GA; stepson, Brian Hammond (Andie); grandson, Ryan Hammond; siblings: Beth Centeno (Tony), James Sellers, Judy Sellers; nephews: Chad Broadus (Nikki), Tommy Lewis (Melissa), Michael Lewis (Lindsay), Cody Sellers; and many other family members and friends.

Memorialization was by cremation. A Celebration of Life is planned for February 20 in Atlanta, GA.