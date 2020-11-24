Section of SR 79 opens to four lanes of traffic

State Road 79 between Pate Pond and Clayton roads will open all four lanes of traffic Wednesday, Nov. 25. This brings the total to five and one-half miles of drivable four-lane roadway. Nearly 13 miles of new roadway has been constructed and is open to two-way (one lane in each direction) traffic from Mill Branch Bridge in Washington County to south of I-10 in Holmes County. Additional improvements include over 25,000 feet of stormwater drainage pipe, three miles of new sidewalk, and a new traffic signal at Moss Hill Road. Completion of the widening project is scheduled for early 2021.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the posted speed limit of 45 mph (35 mph in the city of Vernon) when traveling through the construction area and watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are doubled when workers are present.