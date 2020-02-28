Search warrant yields heroin, meth and counterfeit money

WESTVILLE – A search warrant resulted in two arrests after heroin, methamphetamine, and a large amount of counterfeit U.S. currency was discovered in a Westville residence.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office investigators executed the search warrant the evening of Wednesday, February 26, at 2529 Stewart Circle.

As the deputies made entry into the home, 28-year-old Kelvin N. Redmon retreated to a bathroom in the rear of the residence, where he unsuccessfully attempted to flush a substance which later tested positive as heroin. The heroin was collected, and the search of the home additionally resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine, new and used syringes, digital scales, a spoon containing methamphetamine residue, counterfeit bills that represented more than $800 of U.S. currency, as well as a printer and large sheets of paper, both of which were used to manufacture the counterfeit bills.

A small child was also present in the home at the time the search warrant was executed.

Redmond was arrested and is charged with possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, child neglect without great harm, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested was 22-year-old Summer R. Taylor, who is charged with child neglect without great harm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of state probation.

More charges are pending in relation to money counterfeiting.