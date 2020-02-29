Search warrant results in two arrests

PONCE DE LEON – Two women were arrested as a result of a search warrant served Thursday, February 27, at 1716 Spring Cove Drive in Ponce de Leon.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office first made contact with 42-year-old Amy M. Windham in a camper trailer located on the property. As deputies announced themselves and entered the camper, Windham became uncooperative, throwing down a bag she was holding which was later found to contain marijuana.

Deputies began to execute the search warrant, locating more than 14 grams of methamphetamine, another baggie of marijuana, and paraphernalia including smoking pipes and scales.

The search continued at a mobile home located on the same property where investigators made contact with 50-year-old Vera S. Martin. During the search, deputies located clear baggies containing methamphetamine residue, a marijuana pipe containing burnt marijuana residue, and an assortment of unlabeled pills.

Windham and Martin were each arrested and transported to the Holmes County Jail, where an additional baggie containing methamphetamine was retrieved from each subject.

Windham is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Martin is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.