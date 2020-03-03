Search warrant results in three arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Three men were arrested Friday, February 28, following the execution of a search warrant at 717 East Nebraska Avenue in Bonifay.

Upon arriving at the home, investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office made contact with 37-year-old Steven R. Johnson on the front porch. Johnson, who was found to be in possession of a baggie of marijuana, was detained as the search warrant continued.

Once inside the residence, investigators made contact with 37-year-old Joshua C. Mathis and 26-year-old Tyler A. Pate and also observed three children to be in the home.

A search of Johnson’s bedroom resulted in the discovery of methamphetamine and items used for distribution such as new baggies for packaging and digital scales, as well as pipes used for smoking methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana.

The search continued in a bedroom used by Mathis, where investigations located more methamphetamine, scales and packaging items, as well as additional smoking pipes and marijuana.

Mathis is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnson is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pate is charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.