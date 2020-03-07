Search warrant results in heroin arrest

HOLMES COUNTY – A Bonifay man was arrested Thursday, March 5, after a search warrant was served at 2259 Bonifay Gritney Road.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant, making contact with the home’s sole resident, 50-year-old Jerry H. Johnson.

During the search, investigators located a clear bag containing a substance that tested positive as heroin, as well as a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and another used for smoking marijuana.

Johnson was arrested and is charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.