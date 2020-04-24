Search warrant results in five arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – A search warrant served at a Bonifay residence Wednesday, April 22, resulted in five arrests.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant at 2945 Sandpath Road and made contact with those present at the home: 25-year-old Austin James Reeves Harris of Chipley and 20-year-old Nicholas L. Huguley, 24-year-old Jameson L. Spivey, 28-year-old Keaghan A. Paul, and 21-year-old Lauren K. Trim, all of Bonifay.

During the search, investigators located several baggies of methamphetamine, as well as meth that was found laid out, and paraphernalia including pipes, baggies, and scales.

A search of a vehicle on the property resulted in the discovery of a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine, another pipe used for marijuana, and a pistol which had been stolen out of Washington County.

Charges are as follows:

Lauren K. Trim – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; Possession of drug paraphernalia

Jameson L. Spivey – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams; Possession of drug paraphernalia

Keaghan A. Paul – Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; Possession of drug paraphernalia

Nicholas L. Huguley – Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams; Possession of drug paraphernalia

Austin James Reeves Harris – Possession of marijuana less than 20 grams; Possession of drug paraphernalia