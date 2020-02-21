Search warrant results in arrest of Chipley man

The Washington County Drug Task Force arrested a Chipley man after executing a search warrant at a residence on Ledger Road last week.

Just before noon, February 11th, Task Force Investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police department executed the warrant in connection to a narcotics investigation.

During the search, 29-year-old Joseph Richard Snowden Jr was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of possession of a short barreled gun or rifle and possession of drug paraphernalia.