Search warrant leads to three arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – A search warrant served Friday, September 18, resulted in three drug-related arrests.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant at 404 Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave. in reference to drug sales and other drug activity at the residence.

Upon entering the residence, deputies made contact with and detained 30-year-old Alexenderea D. Birge and 22-year-old Kaitlyn M. Nickels. Deputies then located 23-year-old Miles T. Birge, who had locked himself in the bathroom and refused commands to open the door. Entry was made, and after a time of Birge resisting, deputies were able to detain him without further incident.

During the search, deputies located two syringes loaded with methamphetamine; two cut straws containing meth residue; four pipes, all of which contained meth or meth residue; two marijuana pipes, and a grinder.

Miles Birge, who had an active felony warrant, was arrested on the existing warrant and is also charged with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nickels, who also had an active felony warrant, was arrested on her existing warrant and is also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexenderea D. Birge was arrested and is charged with methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.