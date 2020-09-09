Search warrant leads to the arrest of two Washington County residents

Earlier this morning, September 9th, the Washington County Drug Task Force along with the Washington County SWAT Team executed a search warrant for a residence in Caryville. Once inside the home investigators were able to locate, 46-year-old, Billy Mike Mingo and 33-year-old, Helen Rebecca Montgomery.

An immediate search of the residence revealed the presence of methamphetamine, used syringes and several types of ammunition.

Mingo was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of ammunition by convicted felon.

Montgomery was also taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both subjects were transported to the Washington County Jail.