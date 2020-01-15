Search warrant concludes narcotics investigation, three arrested

A search warrant for a Washington County residence wrapped up a narcotics investigation early Friday morning with multiple drug and weapon charges.

On January 9th, the Washington County Drug Task Force and the Washington County Sheriff’s SWAT team executed the warrant at a home located on State Road 79 north of Vernon. Task Force members from WCSO and the Chipley Police Department led the search, which resulted in heroin, meth, drug paraphernalia, and multiple firearms being located throughout the home and property.

A minor was present in the home during the investigation.

Three occupants of the home were taken into custody and booked on multiple felony charges.

Thomas Jay Anderson, 34, of Bonifay – possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, child neglect, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, use or display of a firearm during a felony, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jennifer Renee Sheraw, 29, of Bonifay – possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jamie Lawton Ellis, 28, of Bonifay – possession of methamphetamine, use of a firearm during a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia