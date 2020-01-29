Seaman obit

Cassey Michelle Seaman, age 35, of Bonifay, went home to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020.

Cassey was born on July 7, 1984, in Geneva, Alabama to Bryan Trammell and Christine Carnley. A lifelong resident of Bonifay, Florida, Cassey was employed in the family business. She was also well known among family and friends as an artistic soul with a love for drawing and designing floral arrangements. She loved horses and was a talented singer.

She is preceded in death by her mother: Christine C. Trammell; grandparents: Buford Trammell, Hermon and Hazel Carnley.

She is survived by her five children: Claudia, Xavier, Alicia, Jeremiah, and Hunter Seaman all residents of Bonifay, Fl; husband: Wayne Seaman of Bonifay, Fl; father: Bryan Trammell of Bonifay, Fl; brother: Bryan Trammell Jr. and wife Katie of Bonifay, Fl; grandmother: Marie Trammell of Chipley, Fl; grandchild: Relyck Seaman; numerous nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Cypress Creek Community Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Charles Jackson officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley in charge of arrangements.