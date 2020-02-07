Scott obit

Mary Ellen Scott, 94, former resident of Marianna, Florida passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in Jacksonville Florida.

Mrs. Scott was born March 9, 1925 in Marianna, Florida. She married Albert Scott December 27, 1945.

Mary was a member of Pilgrim Rest Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, singing, sewing, and fishing. She was wise, funny, hard-working, grateful, and humble. She will be remembered most for the way she made so many people feel loved. She felt her purpose in life was to be a blessing and a help to others. We will miss this beautiful soul who lived a true Christian life of faith, self-sacrifice and unconditional love.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Warren Nelson Sketo and Maggie Scott; her husband Albert Scott; and her siblings James Thomas, Paul Scott, Lula B. Madison, and Himey Rainey.

She is survived by her children, Nathan Scott of Marianna, Suzanne Gionet (Dennis) of Jacksonville Florida and Roger Scott (Oneda) of Panama City, Florida. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jared Scott, Kelly Scott and Benjamin Scott, as well as numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be 11 am, Saturday February 8, 2020 at Pilgrims Rest Assembly of God Church with Rev. Ellis Vickery officiating.

Interment will follow at Scott Family Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until time of service.