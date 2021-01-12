“Schoolhouse Rock Live Jr.” takes the stage at RMS

The Roulhac Middle School Theatre Department, under the direction of Kevin Russell, is currently in full rehearsals for their upcoming musical production, Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. featuring Michael McClure Jr. as Tom, and Azaria Toms, Kadin Cox, Sydney Smith, Chloe Wilson, Sam Adams, Jadyn Pettis, Jayla Ewing, Kadie Bruner, Cameron Ulmer, Shayna Green, Cadence Bastedo, De’Shey McCovery, Cait Taylor, Jonathan Patton, Nallely Galvan, Kailee Kersey, Ne’vaeh Williams, Jazmine Kopinski, Adalynn Nelson, Jillian Pedraja, Lena Tice, Hailey Miller, La’Darius Sirmons, Jaylee Manuel, Cade Christmas, Maggie Clifton, Elijah Crum, Cody Rightenburg, and Sarah Joslin as numerous characters throughout the production.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. will take the RMS stage January 28 & 29, 2021 at 7:00 pm nightly.

Tickets are $10/adults and $5/students and can be purchased at the door each night. Roulhac Middle School is located at 1535 Brickyard Road in Chipley.

The Emmy Award-winning Saturday morning educational cartoon series and pop culture phenomenon is the basis for one of the most fun and easily mounted musicals ever to hit the stage, Schoolhouse Rock Live! JR.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. follows Tom, a young school teacher, who is nervous about his first day of teaching. He tries to relax by watching TV, when various characters representing facets of his personality emerge from the set and show him how to win his students over with imagination and music. Memorable songs including “Just a Bill,” “Interpanet Janet,” “Elbow Room,” and “Conjunction Junction” bring his lesson plans vividly to life.

Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. will mark the first production for the newly formed Roulhac Middle School Theatre Department and includes the talents and skills of over 60 students.

For more information, email kevin.russell@wcsdschools.com, roulhactheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-6100.