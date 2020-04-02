School district support

submitted by Kim Register

In the wake of COVID-19 and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding our students, staff and parents, the Washington County School District felt it extremely important that our community knows how much their support of the school district over the years means to us. Though there are so many that support our school district, Walmart Supercenter in Chipley has been a staunch supporter of the students and staff for many years and we want to once again send them a “shout-out” for their contributions and support for our Teachers, Rookie Teachers and Support Personnels of the Year back in January 2020. Your $2500.00 contribution to our celebration program was paramount in making the evening an even greater success and we want you to know you are constantly in our thoughts and appreciated beyond words. Stay safe everyone and remember, #WashingtonCountyStrongerTogether!