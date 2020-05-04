School Board to meet May 11

The Washington County School Board will meet May 11 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on Facebook and be available on Zoom video conference.

If you would like to address the School Board at this meeting, please send an email with your name, address for the record and comment to cheryl.allen@wcsdschools.com.

Comments will be taken until Monday, May 11, 2020 at Noon.

Please know that this is not a question and answer period, it is not a political forum, nor is it a time for personal accusations and derogatory remarks to/or about school personnel. The Washington County School Board welcomes and appreciates your participation.

Agenda: Click Here