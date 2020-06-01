School Board to meet June 8

The Washington County School Board will meet June 8 for their regular board meeting and a budget workshop.

Click the link below to view agendas:

https://go.boarddocs.com/fl/wcsdschools/Board.nsf/Public
For Public Participation: If you would like to address the School Board at this meeting, please send an email with your name, address for the record and comment to cheryl.allen@wcsdschools.com Comments will be taken until Monday, June 8, 2020 at Noon. Please know that this is not a question and answer period, it is not a political forum, nor is it a time for personal accusations and derogatory remarks to/or about school personnel. The Washington County School Board welcomes and appreciates your participation.

ZOOM – Click here to Join Meeting

