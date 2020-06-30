School Board special meeting

All agenda items were approved when the Washington County School Board met in a special meeting on June 29.
Consent items included:
District — approval of an OPS position to assist Data Center; approval of staff for Elementary School Clinic during summer school hours
Chipley High School — approval of resignation of Thomas Horne, assistant principal, effective July 1; correction – approval of summer hours for Andy Compton, driver education instructor
Florida Panhandle Technical College — approval of instructional personnel recommendations for 2020-2021 school year, pending official transcript documentation; approval of additional summer hours for Melissa Watford, Hemodialysis program; Add – approval resignation of Patrick Brock, financial aid officer, effective August 3; Add – approval of employment recommendation of Patrick Brock, adult general education instructor, effective August 4; Add – approval of employment recommendation of Carol Boswell, adult general education instructor, effective August 4; Add – approval of summer hours for Carol Boswell, adult general education instructor
Kate M. Smith Elementary School — approval of resignation of Michele Cope, teacher, effective October 30; approval of teachers and paraprofessionals for Emergency CARE Instruction Recovery, effective June 29 through July 29; approval of employment recommendation of Mackenzie Paige Smith, teacher, effective June 29; approval of employment recommendation of Jordan Newman, teacher, effective June 29
Transportation — approval of summer employment recommendations; approval of summer bus drivers/monitors for ESY 2020
Vernon Elementary School — approval of resignation of Michala French, teacher, effective June 30; approval of 3rd grade Summer Reading Camp personnel; approval of employment recommendation of Laci Laney, teacher, effective August 4, pending pre-employment screening; approval instructional staff to be used as needed for summer school; approval non-instructional staff to be used as needed for summer school
Vernon High School — approval of recommendation of summer hours for drivers ed teacher
Vernon Middle School — approval of annual personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year; approval of resignation and release of contract for Kodi Russ, paraprofessional, effective June 30; approval of resignation and release of contract for Lindsey Jones, teacher, effective June 30; approval of employee recommendation of Cassidy Trammell, teacher, effective August 4; Add – approval of resignation and release of contract for Carol A. Boswell, teacher, effective June 30
W.A.V.E. — approval of instructional and non-instructional staff to work as needed for summer school