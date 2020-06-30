School Board special meeting

All agenda items were approved when the Washington County School Board met in a special meeting on June 29.

Consent items included:

1. Approval of Budget Amendment

2. Approval of Memorandum of Understanding for Adult General Education between CareerSource Chipola and FPTC

3. Approval of Fuel purchase contract extension with Sangaree Oil, Inc.

4. Approval of the Adoption Agreement with Bencor-401(a) Special Pay Plan

5. Approval of PO to Renaissance Learning

6. Approval of PO to Edgenuity

7. Approval of contact with Vis-Abilities, Inc.

8. Approval of contract with Psychological & Educational Consultants, PLLC

9. Approval of Cooperative Service Agreement with FSU

10. Approval of contract with Restore Therapy and Wellness, Inc.

11. Approval of contract with PAEC for Consultative Services

12. Approval of 2019-2024 District Strategic Plan

13. Approval of Change Order #7 – FPTC Learning Resource Center

14. Approval of renewal of 48-month lease contract with Pitney Bowes for Chipley High School

15. Approval of purchase order for Curriculum Associates

16. Approval of Dual Enrollment Articulation Agreement with Chipola College

17. ADD – Approval of 2020 Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) funds and activities

18. ADD – Approval of Contingency Change Notification #001 – FPTC Learning Resource Center

The following personnel items were approved:

District — approval of an OPS position to assist Data Center; approval of staff for Elementary School Clinic during summer school hours

Chipley High School — approval of resignation of Thomas Horne, assistant principal, effective July 1; correction – approval of summer hours for Andy Compton, driver education instructor

Florida Panhandle Technical College — approval of instructional personnel recommendations for 2020-2021 school year, pending official transcript documentation; approval of additional summer hours for Melissa Watford, Hemodialysis program; Add – approval resignation of Patrick Brock, financial aid officer, effective August 3; Add – approval of employment recommendation of Patrick Brock, adult general education instructor, effective August 4; Add – approval of employment recommendation of Carol Boswell, adult general education instructor, effective August 4; Add – approval of summer hours for Carol Boswell, adult general education instructor

Kate M. Smith Elementary School — approval of resignation of Michele Cope, teacher, effective October 30; approval of teachers and paraprofessionals for Emergency CARE Instruction Recovery, effective June 29 through July 29; approval of employment recommendation of Mackenzie Paige Smith, teacher, effective June 29; approval of employment recommendation of Jordan Newman, teacher, effective June 29

Transportation — approval of summer employment recommendations; approval of summer bus drivers/monitors for ESY 2020

Vernon Elementary School — approval of resignation of Michala French, teacher, effective June 30; approval of 3rd grade Summer Reading Camp personnel; approval of employment recommendation of Laci Laney, teacher, effective August 4, pending pre-employment screening; approval instructional staff to be used as needed for summer school; approval non-instructional staff to be used as needed for summer school

Vernon High School — approval of recommendation of summer hours for drivers ed teacher

Vernon Middle School — approval of annual personnel recommendation for 2020-2021 school year; approval of resignation and release of contract for Kodi Russ, paraprofessional, effective June 30; approval of resignation and release of contract for Lindsey Jones, teacher, effective June 30; approval of employee recommendation of Cassidy Trammell, teacher, effective August 4; Add – approval of resignation and release of contract for Carol A. Boswell, teacher, effective June 30

W.A.V.E. — approval of instructional and non-instructional staff to work as needed for summer school