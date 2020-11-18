School Board re-organization

The Washington County School Board met last night for their re-organizational meeting.

Superintendent Joseph Taylor and School Board members Milton Brown and Dr. Lou Cleveland were sworn in for the next four-year term.

Milton Brown was selected as chairman and Vann Brock was selected as vice chairman.

The superintendent and School Board members would like to thank everyone for their continued support as we all look forward to a successful future of providing high-quality education for our students in a safe learning environment.