School Board meeting for March

All agenda items passed when the Washington County School Board met for their monthly meeting on Monday, March 8.
Several people were also recognized at Monday night’s meeting:
Tosha Potter, a teacher at Vernon Elementary School, wrote a grant and won the Scholastic Book Clubs and James Patterson Grant of $500 and 500 Bonus Points to grow kids’ love of reading.
The VFW Chapter 12046 of Marianna recognized 2021 Teacher of the Year Joli Hartzog who won first place in the National Citizenship Education Teacher District 17 Recognition Award. Hartzog was presented with an award and gift card.
Julies Jeffries was introduced as the new ESE Coordinator for the District.
Marcus Buchanon, with his family, was introduced as the new Chipley High School athletic director/head football coach.