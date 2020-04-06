School Board meeting April 13

The regular monthly meeting of the Washington County School Board, scheduled for Monday, April 13, at 5 p.m., will be streamed live on Facebook and opened on Zoom Video Conference.

Agenda: BoardDocs® LT

For Public Participation:

If you would like to address the School Board at this meeting, please send an email with your name, address for the record and comment to cheryl.allen@wcsdschools.com.

Comments will be taken until Monday, April 13, 2020 at Noon.

Please know that this is not a question and answer period, it is not a political forum, nor is it a time for personal accusations and derogatory remarks to/or about school personnel. The Washington County School Board welcomes and appreciates your participation.