School Board meeting

The Washington County School Board held a workshop on reopening of schools prior to the regular board meeting on Monday, July 13.

Click here to view a copy of the School ReOpening Options: Parent Information School Reopening 2020

All agenda items passed at the regular meeting.

Ms. Brandy Vaughn with Chartwells gave a total of $10,000; $5,000 scholarship to students, and $5,000 to the Washington County Food Program.

The following students received $1,250 each:

CHS — Amari Carswell (present); Navaeh Jenkins

VHS — Hannah Lamarre; James Weber